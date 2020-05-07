Left Menu
Pushing back on German court, ECB says more determined than ever

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:45 IST
The European Central Bank pushed back on a German court's attempt to curb its powers on Thursday, saying it was accountable only to EU institutions, and its determination to provide stimulus was stronger than ever.

Setting the stage for an unprecedented clash, Germany's Constitutional Court ruled this week that the ECB overstepped its mandate with trillions of euros worth of bond purchases so the Bundesbank must quit the scheme within three months unless the ECB can prove the necessity. Speaking to the European Parliament on Thursday, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos questioned both the German court's jurisdiction over its policy and the court's specific objection that 2 trillion euros worth of sovereign bond buys since 2015 were not a proportional step.

"We are under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice," de Guindos told Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs. "We have to respond to you, the European Parliament." The comments are significant as the European court has already cleared the bond purchase scheme so the German decision aims to overrule the bloc's highest court, rare defiance of the bloc's working order

Directly engaging with the German decision would imply that the ECB accepts the court's jurisdiction so the ECB will rely on the Bundesbank to address the case, sources close to the Governing Council told Reuters. Searching for ways to implement the court decision, German lawmakers are now also working to require the Bundesbank to regularly report on its activities.

Such a scheme could work if lawmakers simply sought information about the bank's activities but could run into legal trouble if lawmakers wanted powers to approve or overrule the policy of an independent central bank, the sources added. De Guindos, who also stressed independence as a key pillar of the bank, rejected the claim that ECB decisions were disproportional, arguing that a risk assessment forms the basis of every decision and proportionality is studied extensively.

"We remain more determined than ever to ensure supportive financial conditions across all sectors and countries to allow this unprecedented shock to be absorbed," de Guindos said. "We continue to stand ready to make further adjustments to our monetary policy measures should we see that the scale of the stimulus is falling short of what is needed."

De Guindos called for a bigger role of fiscal policy in the fight against recession, saying that ECB policy needed to be backed up. "It is thus vital that the fiscal response to this crisis is sufficiently forceful, in all parts of the euro area," he said.

"There now needs to be a political agreement to build the appropriate instruments for this common response."

