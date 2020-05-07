Major Decisions taken by Chhattisgarh CM in larger interest of electricity consumers

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Government has taken several major decisions in larger interest of LT, non-domestic (commercial), agro-based industries and other industrial consumers of the state. Various industrial organizations and establishments including non-domestic consumers have been demanding relaxation from government, during the lockdown implemented by Government of India for prevention of COVID-19 infection.

After deliberating upon their demands, Chief Minister Baghel has taken many decisions in their favour. As per the decisions taken by State Government, collection of demand charges on bills of April, May and June 2020 for non-domestic (commercial), agro-based industries along with other industrial electricity connections in the state have been postponed.

After this moratorium period, the aforementioned charges will be collected in equal monthly installments with electricity bills of upcoming six months. In this duration, delayed payment surcharge applicable on bills of April, May and June 2020 will be only 1 percent instead of 1.5 per cent. For prevention of coronavirus infection, all the cash electricity bill payment centers in the state have been closed. In the same sequence, all the LT consumers have been provided with the facility to pay the electricity bills (which were to be paid between 23 March and May 3, 2020) till May 31, without any surcharge.

Chhattisgarh State Electricity Regulatory Commission has also agreed to the decision. Delayed Payment Surcharge on electricity bills payable between 23 March and 30 June has also been reduced by 50 per cent (from 1.5 per cent to 1 per cent) by CSPDCL.

Chhattisgarh State Electricity Regulatory Commission has also agreed with this decision. These decisions of State Government have brought big relief to the industrial and business sectors of the state, which were struggling due to this pandemic situation. (ANI)