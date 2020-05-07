Left Menu
AP CM Jagan announces ex gratia of Rs 1 Cr each to families of deceased in Vizag gas leak

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore each to the families of the deceased in the gas leak incident that took place earlier today.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:34 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore each to the families of the deceased in the gas leak incident that took place earlier today. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said: "Officials have said that 10 persons have died in the mishap. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the 10 deceased. I cannot bring them back to life, but will stand by their families, extend full support to them."

"Let the company do whatever they want to do, we are declaring Rs 1 crore compensation to all the 10 bereaved families. The government will hold discussions with the company, but the families will be given Rs 1 crore," he added. He said that there are almost 15,000 people in the area where the mishap took place. He announced Rs 10,000 each for all of them.

The Chief Minister further announced that Rs 25,000 will be given to all those who undergo primary care. Rs 1 lakh will be given to those who are hospitalised for at least 2 to 3 days. Rs 10 lakh compensation will be given to all those who get treatment on the ventilator. "I order the officials to provide full medicare to these people at free of cost, and then pay compensation to them," he added.

Styrene gas had leaked in the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district early this morning which claimed 10 lives. (ANI)

