Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brothers roaming without mask in lockdown beat up policeman, HC refuses to quash FIR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:35 IST
Brothers roaming without mask in lockdown beat up policeman, HC refuses to quash FIR

The Delhi High Court has refused to quash an FIR against two men accused of assaulting a policeman on being stopped for loitering without masks during the lockdown, saying the breach of restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic might result in loss of millions of lives. The court said the charges against the two men are unquestionably serious and their acts, if found true, are inherently inimical to public and societal interest as a whole.

“Breach of the lockdown restrictions, imposed by the Government, which, if permitted unchecked, may result in loss of lives of millions, and cannot be tolerated for an instance,” Justice C Hari Shankar said, conducting the hearing through video conferencing. While the two brothers alleged atrocities by the police, the FIR showed that they were roaming around without face masks and had beaten up the official on the evening of April 20.

When the police official stopped one of the brothers and queried him on the reason for roaming outside, he retorted that the policeman had no right to stop him from walking in the area without a mask. On the official's attempt to control the man, he kicked him and his brother joined in kicking and hitting the policeman.

An FIR was lodged against them for the alleged offences of disobedience of the order duly promulgated by a public servant, negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, obstructing and assaulting public servant in discharging duty and criminal intimidation under the IPC. However, the two men claimed in their plea that on the evening of April 20, they were forcibly taken from their residence to a police booth in Basai Darapur in West Delhi by the police officials and were beaten up and illegally detained. They said a false case was later on registered against them.

The court, while dismissing the plea to quash criminal proceedings against the two brothers, also noted that the allegations levelled against them in the FIR are supported by the medical check up of the complainant police official who was allegedly beaten up by them. The court after perusing the material on record, said no case for quashing of the FIR at the nascent stage is made out.

“Acts, often innocuous, may have catastrophic consequences and courts, in cases such as these, cannot permit themselves to be carried away by the physical nature of the act as committed, unmindful of the results that would ensue, were such acts to be tolerated. "While this sole factor may, even by itself, be sufficient to have merited dismissal of this petition, the status report further states that the allegations in the FIR are supported by the MLC of the complainant,” it said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Boiler explodes at thermal plant in TN, 8 sustain burn injuries

A boiler at an NLC India thermal power plant exploded here on Thursday leading to a brief spurt of blaze causing serious burn injuries to two contract workers and comparatively milder wounds to six others, who have been hospitalised, an off...

Union Home Ministry allows construction of chariot to be undertaken at Rath Khala in Puri.

Union Home Ministry allows construction of chariot to be undertaken at Rath Khala in Puri....

Luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, marking one of the highest-profile collapses yet among retailers forced to temporarily close stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Neiman Marcus, which filed for bankrup...

After Vizag gas leak, Centre asks chemical firms to exercise caution when reopening plants

After deadly styrene gas leak in Visakhapatnam, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday urged all public and private chemical makers to exercise caution and care while reopening their plants. Union Environme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020