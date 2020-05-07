Ensure migrants test negative for COVID-19 before boarding conveyance: Orissa HC tells state

Orissa High Court on Thursday asked the state govenrment to ensure that all the migrants, queued to return to Odisha, are tested negative for coronavirus before boarding the conveyance to the state. A bench of Justice S Panda and KR Mohapatra issued the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner-in-person Narayan C Jena.

"State government should to ensure that all the migrants who are in queue to come to Odisha, should be tested negative of COVID-19 before boarding the conveyance," the court said. The petition filed in the court expressed convern over the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state after the return of migrant workers from across the country.

This comes as thousands of migrant workers from across the country have started coming back to Odisha amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)