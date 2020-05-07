Left Menu
Centre praises Haryana for disposing of COVID-19 related grievances

The Central government has appreciated the Haryana government for its timely disposal of public grievances related to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:33 IST
PC Meena, Special Secretary, Grievance Department, Haryana. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government has appreciated the Haryana government for its timely disposal of public grievances related to COVID-19. As many as 2,436 grievances have been redressed out of 2,827 received between the period from March 30 and May 6, 2020, through Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) being run by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Haryana.

According to an official statement, PC Meena, Special Secretary, Grievance Department, informed that in a recent video conferencing with the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, the Central government lauded the efforts of Haryana government in redressing the grievances related to COVID-19. Haryana with a disposal rate of about 86.17 per cent ranks one of the topmost states in the country in timely disposal of public grievances related to COVID-19, said the statement. (ANI)

