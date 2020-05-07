PIL in HC for economic packages for self employed persons during COVID-19 lockdown

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Centre to provide economic packages for self employed persons, like businessmen and shopkeepers, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The plea also seeks a direction to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ask the banks and financial institutions to increase the moratorium period for repayments of loans and credit card bill and not charge interest on the due amount during the moratorium period.

The plea has been moved by one Prashanta, who claims to be the director of a start up company. He contended that till now "all the reliefs and packages are being targeted to provide for the poor and people living under the poverty line". The petition claims that 50 per cent of the population comprises of businessmen, self employed, professionals, manufactures, service providers, and shopkeepers who are the major contributors to the economy of India and are now facing loss of income due to the lockdown.

It also claimed that such persons are the "life line of the economy" and "a major source of providing employment to both the skilled and un-skilled population of the country besides being a major contributor to the tax collection"..