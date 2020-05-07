Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU executive proposes anti-money laundering body

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:50 IST
EU executive proposes anti-money laundering body

The European Commission is considering creating a new authority to police financial crime and monitor banks more strictly, it said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report.

In an action plan sent to the EU's 27 governments, the Commission, the EU executive, said the Union needed a system to tackle money laundering and financial crime with an EU-level supervisor. "An integrated system should be put in place," said the document made public on Thursday. The Commission said however that it must first conduct an assessment of the possible impact of such a scheme.

Any EU-level supervision could be run out of the European Banking Authority or done by "a new, dedicated body", the Commission said. One influential EU lawmaker said it should be a new agency not part of the European Banking Authority.

"To fight money laundering in the financial system effectively, competences must be streamlined in a stand-alone EU anti-money laundering body," said Markus Ferber, a German centre-right lawmaker who leads on financial matters for the largest political grouping in the European Parliament, the European People's Party. "This is the kind of problem that warrants a dedicated EU agency to tackle it," he said.

Transparency International criticized the Commission's proposal as "high on generalities but low on specifics", saying it did not advance the idea of creating a supervisory body beyond what had already been proposed a year ago. "Urgent and effective action is more important now than ever, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a marked increase in criminal activity involving cross-border financial flows, said Laure Brillaud, a senior policy officer at the anti-corruption group.

EU officials and agencies have also warned of a spike in crime during the pandemic, from cyber attacks to fraud and counterfeit trade. As reported by Reuters on Tuesday, the Commission also published a new list of countries where it says more needs to be done to curb money-laundering.

The revised list is set to take effect from October. Companies in any of the listed states are banned from receiving new EU funding. The Commission added the Bahamas, Barbados, Botswana, Cambodia, Ghana, Jamaica, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Panama and Zimbabwe.

Countries already on the list are Afghanistan, Iraq, Vanuatu, Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, Iran and North Korea. All except North Korea have committed to changing their rules in order to better tackle money laundering and terrorism financing.

The Commission removed six countries from the list, saying they had made progress: Bosnia, Guyana, Laos, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka and Tunisia.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

With 1,362 new cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count climbs to 18,120

With 1,362 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, the states total number of corona patients has climbed to 18,120. 1,362 COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 18,120...

MHA issues advisory on gas leak

After 11 people died due to a gas leak at a chemical factory in Andhra Pradeshs Vishakhapatnam, the Union Home Ministry on Thursday issued an advisory for the public about the things to be done and not be done following such an incident. St...

Vande Bharat Mission: 2 AI flights from Abu Dhabi, Dubai carrying 354 Indian nationals set to arrive in Kerala

Two flights from the UAE carrying a total of 354 Indian nationals took off from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Kochi and Kozhikode respectively in Kerala on Thursday evening, the first of the repatriation flights in Indias ambitious Vande Bharat mi...

India stands strongly with those in need in these difficult times, says PM Modi on COVID fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that while India is making every effort to save the life of every citizen from coronavirus, it is also taking its global obligations during the pandemic very seriously. Speaking at a virtual g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020