Lucknow Mayor seeks inquiry into procurement of masks and sanitisers by civic body

Amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia has sought an inquiry into the procurement of masks and sanitisers by the civic body.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-05-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 11:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia has sought an inquiry into the procurement of masks and sanitisers by the civic body. In a letter to Municipal Commissioner of Lucknow, the Mayor has alleged a scam in the procurement process and demanded strict action against the guilty.

"At a time, when Lucknow Nagar Nigam is fighting like a family against COVID-19, some employees are involved in scams and hence wasting our efforts," she said in the letter. "It came to notice that 10,000 empty bottles for distributing 50 ml sanitisers in hotspot areas, which cost Rs. 2 per bottle were bought at Rs. 10 per bottle. It is extremely sad and unfortunate. Complaints of similar irregularities in the procurement of masks and other equipment have also been received. This is destroying the reputation and creating a bad image of Nigam employees and officers," she alleged.

The Mayor has sought a report from the Commissioner within 24 hours into the alleged irregularities. She has also sought strict action against the guilty. "Such irregularities will not be tolerated," she wrote in the letter. (ANI)

