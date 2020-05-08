Rajnath Singh inaugurates link road to Kailash Mansarovar yatra
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated the Link Road to Kailash Mansarovar yatra via video conferencing. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane were also present on the occasion.
"Delighted to inaugurate the Link Road to Mansarovar Yatra today. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) achieved road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China Border) known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra Route," Singh tweeted. The Minister also flagged off a convoy of vehicles from Pithoragarh to Gunji.
Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry said the BRO in Uttarakhand has connected Kailash Mansarovar route to Lipulekh pass, which will provide connectivity to border villages and security forces. "Border Roads Organisation connects Kailash Mansarovar Route to China Border. While combating COVID-19 pandemic, BRO in Uttarakhand has connected Kailash Mansarovar route to Lipulekh pass at a ht of 17,060 ft; thus providing connectivity to border villages and security forces," the Ministry tweeted. (ANI)
