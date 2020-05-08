Left Menu
Development News Edition

A united front takes aim at police immunity from lawsuits

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:29 IST
A united front takes aim at police immunity from lawsuits

The diverse opponents of qualified immunity have thrown their weight behind at least five appeals now awaiting the Supreme Court’s attention, each considered a potential means of removing or softening the doctrine. One of them is the case of Alexander Baxter, a homeless man arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, during a Jan. 8, 2014, home break-in. By Baxter’s account, he had already put up his hands in surrender when police released a service dog that then rushed Baxter and bit him, resulting in an injury that required hospital treatment. The officers said they did not see his hands raised before they released the dog.

While serving the 12-year prison sentence arising from his conviction for attempted theft on the night of the alleged attack, Baxter – originally representing himself – sued the cops in federal court, alleging that they used excessive force by setting the dog on him. A federal district court judge hearing Baxter’s case allowed it to move forward. But in a Nov. 8, 2018, ruling, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio, granted the officers immunity. Baxter then petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the lower court. “I felt like the officers were wrongly getting away with spilling my blood,” Baxter told Reuters in a handwritten letter sent from prison in Tennessee.

Now, the liberal American Civil Liberties Union and the libertarian Cato Institute are providing legal support for Baxter. The Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian advocacy group, the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, a civil rights group, and a diverse collection of legal scholars are also backing some of the cases awaiting the high court’s attention. In the Baxter petition, one of 11 qualified immunity appeals the Supreme Court plans to discuss on May 15, the ACLU has explicitly asked the justices to consider whether qualified immunity should be “narrowed or abolished.” Cato, meanwhile, has filed friend-of-the-court briefs for Baxter’s case and others like it as part of a campaign to end qualified immunity.

If the justices were to take up Baxter’s case or another like it, the ACLU, Cato and other foes of qualified immunity are ready with arguments that the doctrine is improperly and inconsistently applied; that it has no basis in civil rights law; and that its purported benefits – to avoid second-guessing officers or saddling them with distracting lawsuits – do not justify trampling civil rights. The critics do not universally agree on what could replace the doctrine, or, if the justices refuse to abolish it, how it can be improved. Some suggest removing protections for officers that have been built up over years to avoid disclosing evidence, for instance, or assessing whether they acted in good faith. Others call for a rethink of the two-question test for deciding requests for qualified immunity.

“I don’t know we know the right answer yet,” said Emma Andersson, the lead ACLU lawyer on the Baxter appeal. (Edited by John Blanton and Janet Roberts.)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus to hold its presidential election on August 9

The parliament of Belarus on Friday set August 9 as the date for the countrys next presidential election. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since 1994, announced last year th...

Belarus to hold its presidential election on August 9

The parliament of Belarus on Friday set August 9 as the date for the countrys next presidential election. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since 1994, announced last year th...

Record excise duty hike unlikely to help bridge fiscal gap: Report

The record excise duty hike on petrol and diesel will not help the government bridge the fiscal gap as planned, nor will it help boost economic growth as consumption demand will further be crippled, warns a report. Despite crude prices trad...

Israel to discuss with U.S. reported Sinai peacekeeper cutback plan - Israeli minister

Israel said on Friday it would discuss with its closest ally the United States a newspaper report that the U.S.-led peacekeeping force in the Egyptian Sinai may be scaled back, calling its nearly four-decade-old presence important.U.S. Secr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020