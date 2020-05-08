Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six takeaways from Reuters investigation of police violence and 'qualified immunity'

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:37 IST
Six takeaways from Reuters investigation of police violence and 'qualified immunity'

Michael Brown. Eric Garner. Freddie Gray. Their names are seared into Americans' memories, egregious examples of lethal police violence that stirred protests and prompted big payouts to the victims' families. But for every killing or injury that grabs national attention, there are hundreds of others that do not.

In these, police departments face far less public pressure to pay damages, and officers are even less likely to be disciplined. That leaves one option for victims or their families to seek justice: sue the cops for civil rights violations under the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. A new Reuters investigation, however, has found that more often than not, these last-ditch excessive force lawsuits fail to win victims any redress - all because of a little-known legal defense called qualified immunity.

This 50-year-old creation of the U.S. Supreme Court is meant to protect government employees from frivolous litigation. In recent years, though, it has become a highly effective shield in thousands of lawsuits seeking to hold cops accountable for using excessive force. Here are six takeaways from our investigation:

– Even as cellphone video taken by bystanders has turned a national spotlight on extreme police tactics, the qualified immunity doctrine - painstakingly erected over the years by the U.S. Supreme Court - is making it easier for officers to kill or injure civilians with impunity. – The Supreme Court's decisions have had far-reaching effects that tilt the scales in favor of officers. Reuters conducted the first-ever comprehensive review of hundreds of appeals filed in excessive force cases in federal courts. We found that police won 56% of cases in which they claimed qualified immunity from 2017 through 2019. That's up sharply from the three prior years, when they won 43% of the time.

– Even when U.S. courts confirm cops violated a victim's civil rights, police can still escape liability. That's because the Supreme Court has continually raised the bar for challenges to the qualified immunity defense. Reuters found dozens of examples of this. – Cops win these cases so often that plaintiffs' lawyers say they are reluctant to take on clients harmed in violent encounters with police.

– A growing chorus, spanning the political spectrum, is calling for the Supreme Court to make changes. Among the critics are two of the court's own justices: the liberal Sonia Sotomayor and the conservative Clarence Thomas. Sotomayor, in a 2018 dissent, wrote that the court's decision favoring cops sends a dangerous signal: "They can shoot first and think later, and it tells the public that palpably unreasonable conduct will go unpunished." - The high court is now indicating it is aware of the outcry over qualified immunity. Multiple appeals backed by the doctrine's critics have piled up before the Supreme Court. The justices are scheduled to discuss privately as soon as May 15 which, if any, of 11 such cases they could hear later this year.

Read the full investigation at https://reut.rs/2WfH30L (Editing by John Blanton and Janet Roberts)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid ruins of a Syrian town, Ramadan meal reunites a community

Amid mounds of rubble and the ruins of buildings destroyed during nearly a decade of war, a Ramadan iftar meal has reunited a community in northwestern Syria.Dozens of men and children sat out on a long line of blankets on the ground in the...

Soccer-Player performance may suffer behind closed doors, says Berbatov

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov fears the performance of some players could suffer in the absence of spectators and a normal atmosphere at stadiums. A number of soccer leagues around the globe will resume after the COVID-1...

Karnataka govt should demand economic package of Rs 50,000 crore from centre: Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday asked the state government to demand a special economic package of at least Rs 50,000 crore from the centre to deal with the coronavirus crisis. CMofKarnataka sho...

Chennnai, May 8 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennnai, May 8 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS10 AP-GAS LEAK-2ND LD CONTAINMENT Over 60 pc of styrene vapour leak from plant polymerised Eds Recasts intro Amaravati All the chemical tanks in LG Polymers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020