Harsh Vardhan interacts with health ministers from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka over COVID-19 situation
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday held a meeting with health ministers of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka through video conference over COVID-19 situation.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:42 IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday held a meeting with health ministers of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka through video conference over COVID-19 situation. Vardhan was accompanied by Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey.
The Minister had on Thursday interacted with health ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. The Health Ministry has called upon states to ensure adoption of infection, prevention and control (IPC) practices in all healthcare settings to reduce chances of infections to health care workers.
The states have also been advised to ensure implementation of central guidelines and advisories at the field level. (ANI)
