Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: Hear liquor shop owners' plea on reopening, HC to Maha

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:49 IST
Virus: Hear liquor shop owners' plea on reopening, HC to Maha

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Nagpur district collector and the Maharashtra government to hear and decide expeditiously representations made by liquor shop owners seeking permission to open their establishments in the city amid the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak. Justice R B Deo of HC's Nagpur bench was hearing a petition filed by an association of wine merchants and liquor shop owners challenging an order passed by the Nagpur district collector prohibiting sale of liquor.

The petition, filed by the Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association, said liquor shops across the country have been allowed to operate while it is still not being permitted in Nagpur as the civic body has issued a notification imposing revised lockdown norms here on par with Mumbai and Pune regions. The petition said the notification issued by Centre on May 2 permitted standalone shops and liquor shops to remain open, except in containment areas.

"However, on May 3, the Nagpur civic body issued a notification directing for a revised lockdown to be imposed in the city on par with Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region. Based on this, on May 4, the district collector and the state excise department issued an order restricting the sale of liquor within the city," the petition said. The petitioner's advocate, Shyam Dewani, on Friday informed the court that the state excise commissioner has permitted the opening of liquor shops, subject to enforcement of strict norms of social distancing.

Dewani sought permission to withdraw the petition and file representation before the state government and the Nagpur district collector. The court permitted this and directed the petitioner to file the representation within a day and said the same shall be decided by the concerned authorities expeditiously and by May 12.

The petition had sought for the restriction order to be quashed and for a direction to allow the petitioner members to open their liquor shops..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

India may not achieve peak in COVID-19 cases if people follow do's and dont's: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday stated that the country may not achieve the peak in COVID-19 cases if people follow all the required dos and donts to keep the virus at bay. If we will follow required dos and donts, we ma...

EPFO Delhi West processes 29,057 claims disbursing about Rs 50 crores under COVID-19 window

EPFO has processed more than 13 lakh claims to avail advance to fight COVID-19 involving a disbursal of around Rs 3,100 crores with the Delhi West office of the organization processing 29,057 applications and disbursing about Rs 50 crores. ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 8

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

India Cements partially resumes operations at mftg facilities

Chennai, May 8 PTI Cement manufacturer India Cements on Friday said it has resumed partial operations at its facilities and in grinding units which remained shut following the COVID-19 induced lockdown. ..our company has partiallygradually ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020