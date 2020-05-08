Left Menu
Development News Edition

Developments at KMC very disturbing: WB Guv on Firhad Hakim's appointed

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday termed the developments at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) as very disturbing.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:02 IST
Developments at KMC very disturbing: WB Guv on Firhad Hakim's appointed
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday termed the developments at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) as very disturbing. In response to a petition filed in the Calcutta High Court over the Mayor of KMC being appointed as Board of Administrator (BOA) of KMC, Justice Talukdar on Thursday directed the newly BOA to act as caretaker BOA for four weeks. On May 6, Firhad Hakim was appointed as the chairperson of the BOA with effect from May 8 till the first meeting of the Corporation is held after the election.

"Developments at Kolkata Municipal Corporation are very disturbing. I sought information from Chief Secretary, but he did not make available notification which was circulated on social media," Dhankhar said. "To put the same people in the same position by different nomenclature using administrative authority with no statute backing is an affront to the Indian Constitution," he added.

According to the council of the petitioner, "The Chairman of the BOA, who is the Mayor as on today of the KMC, cannot appoint himself to the BOA as its Chairman by invoking powers in the name of the Governor as Minister of the Department of Urban Development and Municipal affairs." The petitioner had filed the petition saying that the power has been exercised in abuse of jurisdiction by invoking section 634 of the KMC Act (as amended).

The first meeting of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, after the last general election to the civic body, was held on May 8, 2015, and the five-year term of the office of Councillors will expire on May 7. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Couples may have less desire to conceive during lockdown: Study

Lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 may not lead to a rise in birth numbers, according to a study that said over 80 percent of people surveyed do not plan to conceive during the COVID-19 crisis. The study, published in the Jour...

India Post partners with ICMR to deliver Covid-19 testing kits to labs

India Post has entered into a tie-up with ICMR for delivery of its Covid-19 testing Kits from its 16 regional depots to the 200 additional labs designated for Covid-19 Testing across the length and breadth of the country. Indian Council of ...

Ponting's pep talk motivated Mumbai Indians to finish in last four in IPL 2014: Rohit Sharma

Indian opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday revealed that former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting, then advisor of the franchise, motivated the side to finish in last four after losing the first five matches during the...

India may not achieve peak in COVID-19 cases if people follow do's and dont's: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday stated that the country may not achieve the peak in COVID-19 cases if people follow all the required dos and donts to keep the virus at bay. If we will follow required dos and donts, we ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020