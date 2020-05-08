Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can't open Pandora's box, says Paswan on Rahul Gandhi's suggestion of food security to those outside PDS ambit

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday categorically stated that public distribution system cannot be extended to those outside it as it would be akin to opening a Pandora's box.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:06 IST
Can't open Pandora's box, says Paswan on Rahul Gandhi's suggestion of food security to those outside PDS ambit
Ram Vilas Paswan. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday categorically stated that public distribution system cannot be extended to those outside it as it would be akin to opening a Pandora's box.

Paswan said he can't afford to open a Pandora's box and used the example of trains plying for migrant labourers while responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's suggestion that 11 core people outside PDS should be given food security. "Take the example of trains for migrants. There are fights in trains today. We can't do this with PDS," stated Paswan.

Rejecting Gandhi's suggestion of providing delivery of 1kg sugar, 10 food grains and one kg pulses to every individual every month for a period of the next six months, Paswan termed it a policy matter. "We are working according to the Food Security Act and we can't afford to open a Pandora's box. What will be the criteria for deciding on beneficiaries, even if we make a policy? Next year 2021 we will have a new census. Despite this state governments should prepare beneficiaries list and put that on the portal for future use," said Paswan.

Paswan assured that the ministry will buy each and every grain from farmers. "We can't however, open purchasing centre. State governments should procure and we will compensate. According to the Food Security Act, we procure products and I am sure Rahul Gandhi knows this," said Paswan.

The minister also briefed about one nation one ration card scheme and that 17 states have already digitalised ration cards and by next year all states would have this facility. "We have already covered 17 states and by next year every state should be covered.

"We need some things in place for one nation one card like digitalisation of ration cards we have completed, linkage with Aadhar, which is 90 per cent complete and beneficiaries too have been linked, point of sale machines should be made available for the scheme to be in place," stated Paswan. The minister also requested states to distribute ration procured from the Centre and explained that Centre is not giving damaged grains to states. He also said that Centre is disbursing three-month ration and meeting specific demands by the states regarding grains and pulses. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says will be tested for coronavirus daily after military aide tests positive

US President Donald Trump has decided that he will be tested daily for the coronavirus after one of his valets tested positive for the deadly disease. A military aide of Trump, whom the White House officials described as a personal valet, t...

EU project at stake if recovery fund not agreed soon, Gentiloni says

The European Union is at a crossroads and risks falling apart if governments do not quickly agree on a new fund to sustain the blocs economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis, EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.W...

30 more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 823: Officials.

30 more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 823 Officials....

British coastguards rescue more than 120 migrants in Channel

British coastguards rescued more than 120 migrants trying to cross the English Channel on seven small boats, French maritime authorities said on Friday. The rescue took place in the night from Thursday to Friday, a spokesman for the Maritim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020