Goa Cong demands inquiry into medical lapses and death of Jitendra Deshprabhu

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday demanded an inquiry by a retired High Court judge into the death of two-time MLA Jitendra Deshprabhu and the alleged medical lapses by the Goa Medical College where he was admitted.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:08 IST
GPCC President Girish Chodankar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday demanded an inquiry by a retired High Court judge into the death of two-time MLA Jitendra Deshprabhu and the alleged medical lapses by the Goa Medical College where he was admitted. "There are shocking reports of "Mission Cover-up COVID-19" by the Chief Minister and Health Minister which has now compelled us to demand impartial inquiry in the interest of the health of the people of Goa," said the GPCC president Girish Chodankar in a press release.

He added: "We express complete sympathy with Deshprabhu family and our demand should not be taken in a political angle. Our departed leader always fought for the truth and we want truth to prevail at all times." According to Chodankar, certifying Deshprabhu negative for COVID-19 "is also a matter of suspicion as every authority from the Chief Minister to the Health Minister to the Dean of GMC had given contradictory versions of his COVID test".

Listing out the series of alleged negligent acts by GMC authorities from the time he was admitted to the medical college till he was declared dead, Chodankar further said: "Two key on-duty doctors were missing when they were needed to attend to Deshprabhu". He also claimed that Health Minister Vishwajit Rane as well as GMC Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar are fully aware of this fact, but are trying to protect these senior doctors.

Deshprabhu was brought to the GMC hospital at around 2:45 pm and was declared dead around 6 pm within three hours. Soon after his death, the Dean said the rapid test conducted tested negative for COVID. "The next day Health Minister tweeted that the rapid test kits were never opened and only laboratory tests were conducted in Deshprabhu's case. And then the Chief Minister said while rapid test results require two hours, the laboratory test requires a minimum six hours," said the GPCC president.

He asked: "If there was no rapid test conducted on Deshprabhu but only laboratory tests, which requires minimum of six hours, how was then Deshprabhu declared COVID negative when he was declared dead within three hours?" The GPCC President has also demanded clarifications whether the proper protocol of tests was followed especially with those who passed away with COVID symptoms in COVID isolation wards at GMC. (ANI)

