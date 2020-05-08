Revised list of zones will be circulated to states soon: Union Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that a revised list of red, orange, and green zones regarding COVID-19 will be circulated to the states soon. "A revised list of red, orange and green zones will be circulated to the states soon after the analysis of data," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, during a media briefing on the COVID-19 situation.

Agarwal stated that there are 216 districts where no COVID-19 cases have been detected, and the recovery percentage is now 29.36. "In the last 24 hours, there were 3,390 new COVID-19 positive cases and 1,273 recoveries. The recovery percentage is now 29.36. Till now, 16,540 patients have been cured and 37,916 patients are under active medical supervision," said Agarwal.

"In 216 districts in the country no positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected. In 42 districts no new cases have been detected in the last 28 days. In 29 districts no new cases have been detected in the last 21 days. In 36 districts no new cases have been detected in the last 14 days. In 46 districts no new cases have been detected in the last seven days," he added. (ANI)