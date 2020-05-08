Left Menu
Development News Edition

Online classes: Delhi HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt on plea to provide laptops, internet to EWS students

Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking to provide laptops, smartphones with high-speed internet connection to students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) to attend online classes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:24 IST
Online classes: Delhi HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt on plea to provide laptops, internet to EWS students
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking to provide laptops, smartphones with high-speed internet connection to students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) to attend online classes. A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to file its response on the plea filed by NGO Justice For All through advocates Khagesh B Jha and Shikha Sharma Bagga.

The court observed that the schools and the government must ensure that no child could not be deprived of online education for the lack of teaching equipment. It said that schools may procure the equipment for the EWS and can ask for reimbursement, if any, later from Central governemnt.

The matter has been listed for further hearing in the court on June 10. The petition said that over 50,000 students belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) are not able to afford laptops, phones and other electronic gadgets and hence are deprived from attennding online classes being conducted by private schools. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico to present proposal for reopening economy after coronavirus next week

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will receive a proposal on Monday from the cabinet for how to reopen the economy and society after more than a month of quarantine measures to curb the spread of the coron...

Chandigarh records 146 COVID-19 cases so far

Chandigarh has so far recorded 146 cases of coronavirus, informed Health Department, Chandigarh Administration.Out of the total, 21 people have recovereddischarged and one person has lost his life due to the lethal infection.Further details...

Over 400 stranded Indians flown back home from Bangladesh, Singapore

Over 400 stranded Indians, including medical students, were brought back home on Friday from Bangladesh and Singapore in two Air India aircraft as part of the governments mega repatriation mission Vande Bharat. The first flight from Singapo...

Robots can help reduce human contact, transmission of disease during COVID-19 pandemic: Expert

Robots can act as an interface between a doctor and a patient wherein they can carry out diagnostic and treatment processes, reducing the human contact and risk of transmission of infection during the coronavirus pandemic, an expert in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020