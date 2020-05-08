Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defamation cases have become tool to intimidate media,says HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:22 IST
Defamation cases have become tool to intimidate media,says HC

The Madras High Court has observed that defamation cases have become "tool of intimidation" by some powerful politicians and corporates and has quashed such proceedings against two journalists and an Engish daily. Justice G R Swaminathan, who quashed the proceedings recently, said such "cases are used as tools to intimidate the media." The higher judiciary could not desert its duty when it comes to protection of fundamental rights and the freedom of the press, the judge said.

The Judiciary will have to take the role of an activist as "criminal defamation proceedings have become a tool of intimidation before corporate bodies and powerful politicians whose pockets are tunnel deep and whose hands are long that even media houses (that) have good resources have capitulated," he said. V V Minerals had filed defamation proceedings against the daily, objecting to an article published by the newspaper in July 2015.

A local court in Tirunelveli had issued summons to four people--the journalist who authored the report, and the Editor of the daily, a grievance cell officer of the newspaper and the journalist's husband. Observing mere minor inaccuracies in reporting cannot justify initiating prosecution proceedings,the judge said: "There can always be margin of error, though the permissible width of the margin will depend on facts and circumstances." The errors in the proceedings included all the four not residing within the jurisdiction of the Tirunelveli Judicial Magistrate 1, he said.

That being the case, how could it issue summons to them, the Judge wondered. Besides, the court should have returned the defamation complaint as it was defective since the accused had not been named in person with appropriate description.

"The magistrate appears to have mechanically taken cognizance of the offences even without noting" that the grievances redressal officer and the editor have not been named in person at all, the Judge said. The article was published in the wake of a notice issued by the High court on a PIL relating to irregularities in beach sand mining, he pointed out.

The media can carry a story on the issue when the High court issued notice based on the allegations made by a litigant and when the issue was raised as a public question. The media is entitled to carry story on the same, he said.

Further, the author of the article had reached out to V Vaikundarajan of V V Minerals and published his response also on the same article, he said..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

AIFF Technical Committee recommends less foreign players in ISL, I-League games from next season

The Technical Committee of All India Football Federation on Friday recommended the implementation of the continental bodys rule on fielding foreign players in a domestic match from next year, reducing the number to four from five, a decisio...

Team of Army, IAF personnel rescue helicopter crew in daring ops in Sikkim

In a daring operation, a joint team of Indian Air Force and the Army on Friday rescued six crew members of an Mi-17 military helicopter from a snow-capped mountain at an altitude of 15,500 feet in North Sikkim, officials said. The Mi-17 med...

Hair salons to open in Sri Lanka as coronavirus lockdown set to lift

With the coronavirus lockdown set to end in Sri Lanka, hair salons can resume businesses from May 11 after adhering to a set of precautionary measures, officials said here on Friday. Sri Lanka imposed a nation-wide curfew from March 20 to c...

Ludhiana DM allows restaurants, eateries to open up for home delivery from 7 am to 7 pm

While providing relief to the residents, the district administration has allowed the restaurants and other eateries to open up for home delivery. However, the takeaway and dining facility would not be allowed, and these relaxations will not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020