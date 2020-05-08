MP minister alleges Kamal Nath govt formulated policies to benefit private warehouse owners, transporters
Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Friday alleged that Congress government formulated policies to benefit private warehouse owners and transporters in the state.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:39 IST
Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Friday alleged that Congress government formulated policies to benefit private warehouse owners and transporters in the state. "Kamal Nath government was a mafia govt. Transporters and warehouse officials were looting the government's money. Private warehouse was made the centre instead of that of the government," Patel told ANI.
"Scams worth crores of rupees were committed. That government came up with the policies to benefit warehouse people and transporters. I have given directions for investigation. We will send accused to jail after completing probe in one month," he said. The minister also alleged irregularities in procuring crops from farmers.
When the government procures crop from farmers then it is stored at a warehouse and if the latter is privately owned that government has to pay rent to use the space. In March, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs that led to the fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Kamal Nath
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- BJP
- Madhya Pradesh
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Minister refutes Congress' role in attacking Arnab Goswami
Congress chief ministers demand financial assistance from Centre to combat COVID-19
Congress deliberately trying to create divisions in society when people are supporting PM Narendra Modi in combating coronavirus: BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.
What's the exit plan for COVID-19 lockdown: Congress asks Centre
US: Sombre Congress delivers nearly $500 billion more in virus aid