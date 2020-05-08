Delhi HC directs authorities to declare candiate with bipolar disorder as selected for Delhi Judicial Service

Delhi High Court on Friday declared a person, suffering from bipolar disorder as selected to the Delhi Judicial Service without any further delay. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Sanjeev Narula directed the Delhi High Court to declare Bhavya Nain as selected candidate to the Delhi Judicial Service without any further delay, since, undisputedly, he is the only qualified candidate in the 'mental illness' category.

Upon his appointment, the court said that petitioner would retain his notional seniority along with his other batchmates and he would be deemed to have joined his post along with his other batchmates, though he would not be entitled to any back wages. The court directed the respondent to issue necessary orders regarding the petitioner's Induction training for Judicial Officers.

Nain has challenged final result through notice dated May 21 published by the Registrar General, Delhi High Court, whereby the candidature of the petitioner for Delhi Judicial Services-2018 under the category of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) was rejected on account of his mental disability not being found to be permanent in nature. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has examined the petitioner Nain and issued the Disability Certificate for Mental Illness - Bipolar Affective Disorder in the prescribed form. Nain, a law graduate applied for the DJS 2018 under the PwD category for which two seats were reserved.

He cleared the Preliminary Examination in PwD category and thereafter interview. But his name was missing in the final result. However, the court set aside the final result of Delhi Judicial Service -2018 published on May 21, 2019. (ANI)