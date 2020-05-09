India reports 3,320 new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hrs; count reaches 59,662
With 3,320 coronavirus cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 cases rose to 59,662 on Saturday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 09:42 IST
With 3,320 coronavirus cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 cases rose to 59,662 on Saturday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 39,834 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated stands at 17,847.
The country has reported 1,981 deaths so far, added the Ministry. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 19, 063 followed by Gujarat with 7,402 cases and Delhi with 6,318 cases.
Meanwhile, the country continues to remain in a lockdown slated to end on May 17.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Delhi
- Maharashtra
- Gujarat
ALSO READ
Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India
Editors Guild of India condemns attack on Arnab Goswami and his wife
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 23,077
No shortage of Hydroxychloroquine in India: IDMA Gujarat Chairman
Indian girl brings smile on withered faces of US nursing home residents amid COVID-19 lockdown