Delhi HC extends interim bails granted to 2,177 under trial prisoners

By Sushil Batra The Delhi High Court on Saturday decided to extend the interim bails granted to 2,177 under trial prisoners (UTPs) by another 45 days from the date of expiry of their respective interim bail periods in view of the coronavirus crisis.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh decided to extend the interim bails granted to 2,177 UTPs upon the recommendation of a High Power Committee, which was constituted to consider granting interim bail, parole and furloughs to inmates in order to decongest the jails during the pandemic situation. The committee, headed by Justice Hima Kohli of the Delhi High Court, had recently recommended the extension of the interim bails granted to the UTPs on the same terms and conditions.

"Director-General, Prisons, shall ensure that this order is conveyed to all the 2,177 UTPs by telephone, as well as, through all other available modes. Member Secretary, DSLSA, shall coordinate with DG, Prisons, in this regard," the order said. Advocate Rahul Mehra, Standing Counsel (Criminal) for the Government of NCT of Delhi, told the court that he had no objection to the extension of interim bails to the UTPs by another period of 45 days from the date of the expiry of their respective interim bail period.

The committee made its recommendation after considering the fact that the situation of the pandemic as on date is still the same and taking into account paucity of space in jail premises to create a sufficient number of Isolation Wards so as to keep all the prisoners coming back after expiry of their interim bail separate from other inmates to prevent the spread of COVID- 19. The High Power Committee felt that moving separate applications for each UTPs seeking an extension of interim bail before the concerned courts would be cumbersome and would lead to wastage of judicial time and therefore recommended that the High Court may be requested to extend this period of interim bail for the UTPs falling under the criteria laid down in the previous meetings of this Committee through a judicial order. (ANI)