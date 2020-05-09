Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu govt forms high-level committee, headed by former RBI Guv, to assess impact of COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a high-Level Committee, headed by Dr C Rangarajan, former Reserve Bank of India Governor, to assess the overall immediate and medium-term impact of COVID-19 on the state's economy, including the impact of the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-05-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 19:21 IST
Tamil Nadu govt forms high-level committee, headed by former RBI Guv, to assess impact of COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a high-Level Committee, headed by Dr C Rangarajan, former Reserve Bank of India Governor, to assess the overall immediate and medium-term impact of COVID-19 on the state's economy, including the impact of the lockdown imposed to prevent spread of the deadly virus . The committee will also assess "additional costs and implications due to social distancing and other precautionary measures."

It will also asses the opportunities and threats in the short and medium-term, apart from seeking measures to help the important sections of the economy to overcome the impact of the pandemic. The High-level Committee will also, "Identify specific reform measures to be taken by the state government to support and promote the growth of important sectors of the economy and assess the impact of the crisis on the state government's fiscal situation and way forward to improve the fiscal position, including increasing the tax: GDP ratio and diversifying revenue sources and re-prioritizing expenditure."

It has also been asked to identify possible sources of financing and funding for different sectors. The Additional Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government, Finance Department shall act as the coordinator of the High-level Committee formed.

The Committee has been asked to submit its report to the state government within three months time and also submit an interim report. Earlier today, the Tamil Nadu government had announced major relaxations during the lockdown which will come into effect from May 11 -- Monday -- onwards.

Tamil Nadu, with 6,009 COVID-19 cases, is one of the worst-affected states by the disease in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sierra Leone's president accuses main opposition party of inciting violence

Sierra Leones president Julius Maada Bio has accused the main opposition party of orchestrating a spate of violent incidents, deepening a political standoff that risks undermining the countrys efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak. At l...

ICMR teams up with Bharat Biotech to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited BBIL to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19, the apex health research body said on Saturday. The vaccine will be developed using the...

Three trains from Karnataka, 2 each from Punjab and TN, 1 from Telangana will ferry stranded people to Bengal over next few days: Railways.

Three trains from Karnataka, 2 each from Punjab and TN, 1 from Telangana will ferry stranded people to Bengal over next few days Railways....

More firms across sectors partially resume operations in lockdown 3.0

Several companies across sectors ranging from textiles to consumer electronics and liquor to pharma on Saturday informed that they have partially resumed operations after getting permission from local authorities in the third phase of the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020