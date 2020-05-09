Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand deposits Rs 50 lakh as advance to Railways to bring back stranded migrants

Uttarakhand government has deposited Rs 50 lakh as advance to Indian Railways to bring back stranded people, including migrant labourers from different parts of the country, said Shailesh Bagoli, Nodal Officer, Uttarakhand Government Committee for Migrants, on Saturday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-05-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 19:48 IST
U'khand deposits Rs 50 lakh as advance to Railways to bring back stranded migrants
Shailesh Bagoli, Nodal Officer of Uttarakhand Government Committee for Migrants (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand government has deposited Rs 50 lakh as advance to Indian Railways to bring back stranded people, including migrant labourers from different parts of the country, said Shailesh Bagoli, Nodal Officer, Uttarakhand Government Committee for Migrants, on Saturday. During a press briefing here, Bagoli informed that there have been talks to bring back migrants from places like Surat, Ahmedabad, Pune, Rajasthan and Bengaluru by train.

"To bring back the migrant people of the state, train and buses expenses are being borne by Uttarakhand government. In this, regard Rs 50 lakh has also been deposited to the Railways as advance. The state has requested for 8 trains so far," he said. He dismissed the reports that a date has been fixed to bring back migrants from other States.

"All those who are scheduled to be brought back to the State will be informed via SMS after the State government receives an update from the Ministry of Railways," said Bagoli. Speaking about the four people who have tested positive in the State on Saturday, Director, National Health Mission, Yugal Kishore Pant said that all the latest cases were reported from Udham Singh Nagar district.

The four, who are residents of Uttarakhand and have travel history to Maharashtra, Gujarat and Haryana, were caught by the police while entering the district without valid passes. They have been kept in the institutional quarantine. At present, the number of active cases in the State is 20.

"The rate of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand is 0.76 per cent and the recovery rate is 69 per cent, which is better than the national average. The fatality rate is 1.49 per cent. The doubling rate stands at 38 days," added Pant. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sierra Leone's president accuses main opposition party of inciting violence

Sierra Leones president Julius Maada Bio has accused the main opposition party of orchestrating a spate of violent incidents, deepening a political standoff that risks undermining the countrys efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak. At l...

ICMR teams up with Bharat Biotech to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited BBIL to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19, the apex health research body said on Saturday. The vaccine will be developed using the...

Three trains from Karnataka, 2 each from Punjab and TN, 1 from Telangana will ferry stranded people to Bengal over next few days: Railways.

Three trains from Karnataka, 2 each from Punjab and TN, 1 from Telangana will ferry stranded people to Bengal over next few days Railways....

More firms across sectors partially resume operations in lockdown 3.0

Several companies across sectors ranging from textiles to consumer electronics and liquor to pharma on Saturday informed that they have partially resumed operations after getting permission from local authorities in the third phase of the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020