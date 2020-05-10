Rajasthan reports one more death as COVID-19 count rises to 3,741

Rajasthan reported one more coronavirus death on Sunday morning as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 3,741 with 33 fresh cases. The death reported from Jaipur took the total number of fatalities in the state to 107.

Of the new 33 cases, 10 are from Jaipur, nine each from Udaipur and Kota, two each from Ajmer and Pali and one from Dungarpur. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 3,741, according to an official.

Jaipur accounts for more than half deaths (57) and maximum positive cases (1,206). As of now, there are 1,458 active cases in the state.

