Samudra Setu: Pregnant woman thanks Indian Navy for rescue operation from Maldives

One of the pregnant women who was among the 698 Indian nationals that got repatriated from the Maldives expressed gratitude to the Navy for the timely rescue operation. Navy's INS Jalashwa carrying the nationals arrived at Kochi Harbour on Sunday as part of Operation Samudra Setu.

"Indian Navy helping us to reach India safely. Navy is providing food and medical facilities. I would like to say that whoever is struck in the Maldives, there is nothing to worry about. If you are in a difficult condition you can come by ship," said one of the pregnant women grateful to the Navy for the repatriation to India. According to the Indian Navy, there are 19 pregnant women among the 698 Indian nationals.

On Saturday, the Navy officials had said that the INS Jalashwa mission highlighted India's commitment to safeguarding its diaspora anywhere in the world. Operation Samudra Setu is a repatriation mission launched by the Indian Navy to bring Indian citizens home from foreign shores in wake of COVID-19.

The mission is being conducted in close coordination with Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health, and various other agencies of the Government of India and state governments. (ANI)