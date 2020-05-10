Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yadav Singh case: HC bench dismisses plea after CBI questions court's territorial jurisdiction

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 16:13 IST
Yadav Singh case: HC bench dismisses plea after CBI questions court's territorial jurisdiction

The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court has "dismissed as withdrawn" a habeas corpus petition seeking the release of former Noida chief engineer Yadav Singh after the CBI raised objections on territorial jurisdiction of the court in the matter. Singh, former chief maintenance engineer in Noida, is in judicial custody since February 11, 2020 after the CBI arrested him in the third case of corruption registered against him on January 17, 2018. Besides the latest corruption case wherein he is accused of favouring companies of friends and associates in doling out lucrative contracts in Noida, the CBI has booked him in two other corruption cases. These cases pertain to misusing his official position to favour firms in awarding contracts worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Noida and amassing illegitimate assets worth over Rs 23 crore. The agency had produced 62-year old Singh before the Ghaziabad Special court after his arrest which sent him to judicial custody. His bail petition was rejected by the special court on April 17, 2020. His son, Sunny, approached the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court with a habeas corpus petition alleging that Yadav Singh has been wrongly incarcerated as only 60 days of judicial custody is permissible under Section 167 (2) of Code of Criminal Procedure and that the duration expired on April 10, 2020. A habeas corpus writ petition is filed before a competent court to secure release of a person from illegal detention. He also claimed that the maximum sentence for the charges for which Singh has been booked is seven years. The Supreme Court, in its order on March 23, had suggested the states to consider release of undertrials booked for punishments for such period in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The petition was heard by a bench of Justices Karunesh Singh Pawar and Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal recently through video conferencing where the CBI strongly countered the arguments of the petitioner. It said the territorial jurisdiction over Ghaziabad Special court is of Allahabad High Court hence, the matter should be heard by it and not by its Lucknow Bench. The agency also said there was no question of illegal detention as the accused was produced before the special court which remanded him to judicial custody. It said the accused was not in CBI custody. After hearing the arguments of the CBI, the bench noted, "A counter affidavit has been filed by the CBI wherein an objection has been raised regarding territorial jurisdiction of this Court." "Though a detailed rejoinder affidavit has been filed, but during the course of arguments, learned counsel for the petitioner very fairly prays for withdrawal of this writ petition with liberty to file a fresh petition at Allahabad along with the pleadings exchanged before this Court in this petition," it said. In view of the aforesaid, the writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to file a fresh petition at Allahabad along with the pleadings exchanged before this Court in this petition so that no delay will occur in praying for grant of interim relief, it said. The agency had booked Yadav Singh on January 17, 2018 for corruption after conducting a preliminary enquiry on the orders of the Allahabad High Court. The agency had already booked him in the two corruption cases previously. During the course of enquiry, the agency had found that he had allegedly favoured five companies belonging to his friends, associates and family members in awarding huge contracts in Noida. PTI ABS SRY

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Johnson to set out five-tier coronavirus warning system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out a five-tier warning system for the coronavirus in England on Sunday when he outlines the governments roadmap for gradually easing lockdown measures that have shut down much of the economy for nearly...

Dimuth Karunaratne wants Sri Lanka to be in top 4 of ODI, Test cricket

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Sunday said that he wants the side to reach the top four in both Test and ODI rankings. Rankings is the keyword. I would say Sri Lanka needs to be in the top four of not just ODI Cricket, but Test Cri...

7,740 dedicated COVID-19 health facilities in 483 districts identified: Health Ministry

A total of 7,740 dedicated COVID-19 facilities in 483 districts have been identified, the Union health ministry said on Sunday, asserting that adequate health infrastructure is in place to fight the pandemic. The public health facilities de...

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and Singapores Duke-NUS Medical School have come up with an alternative model to analyse and predict the number of COVID-19 infected people in 30 days in different states of India. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020