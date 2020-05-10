Andhra CM holds meeting on Tribals reservation issue

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday held a meeting with the officials and discussed about the tribal reservation issue. CM Reddy has asked officials to make efforts in order to uplift the tribals in the state.

During the meeting, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also discussed about taking necessary legal procedures after a detailed study on the apex court verdict. Recently, the Supreme Court cancelled the G.O. No.3 that provides 100 per cent reservation for teachers posts in tribal areas.

The apex court has scrapped the GO providing 100 per cent reservation for STs in teachers posts in tribal region in both the Telugu states. (ANI)