CBI examines IAS officers in connection with UPPCL Provident Fund case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has examined Alok Kumar, IAS UP 1988, the then Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and Aparna, IAS UP, 2001, the then MD of UPPCL, in Lucknow, in connection with an ongoing investigation regarding UPPCL Provident Fund case, said sources. It is alleged that in the tenure of above two senior officials they have invested huge amount around 4323 crores of Employees GPF/CPF in different housing companies including DHFL, said CBI sources.

Earlier, the special CBI court had sent DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan to CBI custody after their arrest on April 26. Earlier CBI's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) had registered an FIR against the UPPCL (GPF/CPF) Scam. (ANI)