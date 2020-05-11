Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC directs setting up of high powered committee to look into restoration of 4G internet in J-K

The Supreme Court on Monday directed immediate setting up of a high powered committee, to be headed by the MHA Secretary, to look into the contentions raised by various petitioners for the restoration of 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 12:35 IST
SC directs setting up of high powered committee to look into restoration of 4G internet in J-K
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday directed immediate setting up of a high powered committee, to be headed by the MHA Secretary, to look into the contentions raised by various petitioners for the restoration of 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir. A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said that the court has to ensure that national security and human rights are balanced and added that we do recognise that the Union Territory has plunged into crisis.

At the same time court is cognizant to the concerns related to ongoing pandemic and hardships, Justice Ramana said. The apex court ordered to constitute a committee of secretaries from the Centre and the Union Territory, headed by the MHA Secretary and also comprising the Secretary of Ministry of Communication and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir to look into the matter.

The court was hearing various pleas for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir claiming that the 2G internet services are not sufficient enough to conduct education and other services amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The top court had on May 4, 2020, reserved its order, after hearing the arguments from all the respective parties including, the petitioners, the Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

It had heard many petitions including that of Freedom for Media Professionals (FMP), Shoaiyb Qureshi, Private Schools Associations Jammu and Kashmir, which had challenged the present 2G internet connectivity and claimed that it was not sufficient for the Valley. During the hearing, Attorney General Venugopal had told the apex court that the orders that have been passed had specifically stated that restrictions of internet speed are required for national security.

Venugopal had said that it is about the protection of the lives of the entirety of the population of Jammu and Kashmir and not just the COVID-19 patients. The AG had said that the petitions have to be examined against the larger public interest of national security, adding that national security is paramount and those tasked with protecting it must be the sole judges in the matter.

Notably, internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir in August last year after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. While the 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, 4G services still remain suspended. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

China warns of countermeasures to new U.S. rule for Chinese reporters

China warned on Monday that it will take countermeasures in response to a U.S. decision to tighten visa terms for Chinese journalists and urged the United States to immediately correct its mistake.The United States last week issued a new ru...

IIIT-Hyderabad Announces 3 New PhD and Post-Doctoral Fellowships in AI and Blockchain Related Areas

- KCIS PhD fellowship in AI - Ripple-IIITH PhD and Post-Doc fellowship in blockchain-related areasHYDERABAD, India, May 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad IIITH has announced 3 new PhD and Pos...

COVID-19 fight can't be excuse to exploit workers: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said many states were amending labour laws, but the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic cannot be an excuse to exploit workers, suppress their voice and crush their human rights. Gandhi said t...

New legal framework to be introduced for Covid-19 Alert Level 2

A new law providing a legal framework for Covid-19 Alert Level 2 will be introduced and debated tomorrow. The Government intends to pass the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill through all stages on Tuesday 12 May so that it can be enacte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020