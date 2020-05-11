Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID 19: SRB meeting to release convicts scheduled for today, Delhi govt tells HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:30 IST
COVID 19: SRB meeting to release convicts scheduled for today, Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi High Court was informed by the AAP government on Monday that the Sentence Review Board (SRB) meeting for considering eligibility of convicts for premature release is scheduled during the day. The Delhi government's submission came during the hearing on a petition seeking direction to the authorities to convene the SRB meetings frequently so that the eligible convicts are released early for decongesting jails to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, conducting the hearing through video conferencing, declined to intervene in the matter at this stage noting that the High Powered Committee of the high court has already taken up the issue pursuant to the Supreme Court's direction. Advocate and activist Amit Sahni, who has filed the petition, said the court has granted him liberty to approach the committee for redressal of the issue raised in the plea.

The court, which disposed of the plea, also asked the Delhi government to place the copy of its order before the committee for its consideration. The court was informed by the counsel for the Delhi government that the SRB meeting is scheduled to be convened during the day.

To this, the petitioner said since after filing of this petition, the state government has convened the SRB meeting today itself, therefore,  the authorities should be directed to deal with the issue raised here. The plea said the SRB had convened its first quarter meeting of this year on February 28 and its meeting for the second quarter is not convened till date.

It has sought direction to the authorities to convene the second quarter meetings of the board immediately as it is expedient in the interest of justice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The petition also sought direction to the authorities to “convene meetings of SRB more frequently as provided in the rules of Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 to ensure that cases of convicts, who qualify the parameters as determined by the government are considered more frequently in the pandemic of Covid-19, to de-congest Jails under the respondents” and to fructify the directions of the Supreme Court and the high court.

Delhi government's SRB reviews jail terms awarded and makes recommendations for premature release in appropriate cases. The panel, chaired by Delhi Home minister, comprises principal secretary (Home), principal secretary (law), director general (prisons), joint commissioner of police (crime), chief probation officer and a district judge. As per the rules, SRB should meet atleast once in three months.

Sahni had earlier filed a plea seeking direction to convene SRB meetings in a timely manner and the high court had directed the authorities to do it in accordance with the provisions of the law. Thereafter, a contempt petition was filed and after the court issued notice seeking the stand of the authorities, SRB convened its first quarter meeting in February, he said.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur: Officials.

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur Officials....

Russian police detain hospice owner after nine people die in fire

Russian investigators said on Monday they had detained the owner of a private hospice outside Moscow after a fire there killed nine elderly people and hospitalized nine others. Investigators said they suspected that the blaze, which broke o...

Low-skilled men suffer highest COVID fatalities in England and Wales

Men in the lowest-skilled jobs had the highest rate of death involving COVID-19 among working-age people in England and Wales, according to data on Monday which also showed deaths among nurses and doctors was no higher than the average. The...

Public dealings in offices under Chandigarh administration to resume on May 18

The Chandigarh Administration has decided that public dealings in government offices will start from May 18. On the review of the existing situation, the Chandigarh administration has decided that public dealings in government offices will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020