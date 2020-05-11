COVID 19: SRB meeting to release convicts scheduled for today, Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi High Court was informed by the AAP government on Monday that the Sentence Review Board (SRB) meeting for considering eligibility of convicts for premature release is scheduled during the day. The Delhi government's submission came during the hearing on a petition seeking direction to the authorities to convene the SRB meetings frequently so that the eligible convicts are released early for decongesting jails to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, conducting the hearing through video conferencing, declined to intervene in the matter at this stage noting that the High Powered Committee of the high court has already taken up the issue pursuant to the Supreme Court's direction. Advocate and activist Amit Sahni, who has filed the petition, said the court has granted him liberty to approach the committee for redressal of the issue raised in the plea.

The court, which disposed of the plea, also asked the Delhi government to place the copy of its order before the committee for its consideration. The court was informed by the counsel for the Delhi government that the SRB meeting is scheduled to be convened during the day.

To this, the petitioner said since after filing of this petition, the state government has convened the SRB meeting today itself, therefore, the authorities should be directed to deal with the issue raised here. The plea said the SRB had convened its first quarter meeting of this year on February 28 and its meeting for the second quarter is not convened till date.

It has sought direction to the authorities to convene the second quarter meetings of the board immediately as it is expedient in the interest of justice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The petition also sought direction to the authorities to “convene meetings of SRB more frequently as provided in the rules of Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 to ensure that cases of convicts, who qualify the parameters as determined by the government are considered more frequently in the pandemic of Covid-19, to de-congest Jails under the respondents” and to fructify the directions of the Supreme Court and the high court.

Delhi government's SRB reviews jail terms awarded and makes recommendations for premature release in appropriate cases. The panel, chaired by Delhi Home minister, comprises principal secretary (Home), principal secretary (law), director general (prisons), joint commissioner of police (crime), chief probation officer and a district judge. As per the rules, SRB should meet atleast once in three months.

Sahni had earlier filed a plea seeking direction to convene SRB meetings in a timely manner and the high court had directed the authorities to do it in accordance with the provisions of the law. Thereafter, a contempt petition was filed and after the court issued notice seeking the stand of the authorities, SRB convened its first quarter meeting in February, he said.