Left Menu
Development News Edition

There's global recognition for India's success in handling COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi

In the fifth video conference meeting with Chief Ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is "global recognition for India's success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:22 IST
There's global recognition for India's success in handling COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

In the fifth video conference meeting with Chief Ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is "global recognition for India's success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic." He stated that the Government of India appreciates the efforts made by all state governments in this regard.

"Let us stay the course as we move forward together," the Prime Minister said. "We now have reasonably clear indication as to the geographical spread of the pandemic in India, including the worst affected areas," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Moreover, over the past few weeks, officials have understood operating procedures in a time such as this, right up to the district level. Yesterday again, Cabinet Secretary briefed the Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries on the current situation and the steps being taken by us," he added. Before taking a considered view, Prime Minister Modi said "this time we decided to invite all Chief Ministers to speak."

The interaction comes days ahead of the scheduled ending of the nationwide lockdown. The ongoing lockdown, which was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, is scheduled to end on May 17. At the fourth meeting with Chief Ministers on April 27, Prime Minister Modi discussed the emerging situation and the plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. The earlier meetings were held on March 20, April 2 and April 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's COVID-19 cases reach 134 after 8 more returnees from India test positive

Nepal reported 24 new coronavirus cases, including eight who returned from India, taking the total number of infections in the country to 134, authorities said on Monday. Nepal is among the nations that has the least number of cases of the ...

Dharavi COVID-19 cases rise by 57 to 916: BMC

Mumbais slum sprawl Dharavi onMonday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total casecount to 916, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMCofficial saidThe death toll stood at 29 so far in Dharavi, believedto be the biggest slum in Asi...

Sania wins Fed Cup Heart Award, donates prize money to CM's Relief Fund

Tennis ace Sania Mirza on Monday became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award for her successful return to the court post motherhood. Sania won the award for AsiaOceania zone after securing a whopping 10,000 plus votes out of the ...

Excited children, anxious parents - Swiss go back to school

Thousands of Swiss children returned to school on Monday, many excited to be reunited with their classmates after a nearly two-month break due to the new coronavirus, although some parents had misgivings. Children at Genevas La Tour School ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020