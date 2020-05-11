GPCC demands Goa CM to intervene in postings of six police officers

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to intervene in the postings of six police officers of junior scale who were promoted to the senior scale in the month of February. GPCC spokesperson Urfan Mulla in a statement said that the officers who are drawing the salary of senior scale are still working as junior scale officers.

"Congress party demands that they should be immediately posted to the respective postings as they were drawing salary of senior scale. Congress demands the Chief Minister to look into these types of serious issues where public money paid to government servants should be utilised properly according to their post," said Mulla. The Chief Minister should initiate action on those responsible for such types of acts in the Personnel Department, Mulla said.

In his statement, he also said that new opportunities should be provided to "Goan youths instead of attaining personnel from outside." (ANI)