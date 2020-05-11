Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania Government relaxes restrictions on international flights under certain conditions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dodoma | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:25 IST
Tanzania Government relaxes restrictions on international flights under certain conditions
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@officialtcaa)

The Tanzania Government has relaxed some restrictions on international flights to allow some categories of flight movements amid growing demand for the service, according to a news report by The Citizen.

The relaxation criteria include repatriation flights, operations related to humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, technical landings where passengers do not disembark, and other safety-related operations.

Earlier the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) had suspended both scheduled and non-scheduled international passenger flights into and out of the country on April 11 in an effort to curb imported cases of coronavirus.

The regulator's director-general, Hamza Johari said, "We have been receiving a number of applications for repatriation flights that is why the government has decided to relax some restrictions."

Previously, only cargo flights were allowed on condition that crew members be quarantined at designated places by the government at their own cost for the duration of their stay.

According to the regulator, before the relaxation of the conditions, it could take up to two weeks for the airline to get the permit for repatriation flights and other related operations.

Till May 8, United States, Turkey, UK, Lebanon, Pakistan, and Ethiopia had arranged special flights and successfully brought back home their citizens who were stuck in Tanzania.

Also, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL)'s chartered flights will leave Tanzania for India next Thursday to bring home Tanzania nationals stranded in the south Asian country amidst the international travel lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Denmark's Superliga to resume on May 28 says Danish League Association

Denmarks top-flight Superliga will resume on May 28 following a gap of more than two months due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Danish League Association said in a statement on Monday. On Monday, Denmark entered its second phase of reo...

190 cases of liquor bottles seized from petrol tanker in Patna, 3 held

Three persons were arrested as 190 cases of liquor bottles were seized from a petrol tanker by the Kadamkuan Police here on Monday amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The liquor cases were recovered from the tanker.An investigation is underway. Mor...

Govt likely to make Aarogya Setu app mandatory for flyers post lockdown

The Centre is likely to make it mandatory for people to have Aarogya Setu mobile application installed in their phones while taking a flight post-lockdown, officials said on Monday. Preliminary discussions regarding making this app mandator...

British aviation bosses warn quarantine plans will damage sector

Britains plans for travellers to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the country will worsen an already grave situation for the aviation sector, industry leaders said on Monday, saying that the government needed to set out a road-map t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020