190 cases of liquor bottles seized from petrol tanker in Patna, 3 held
Three persons were arrested as 190 cases of liquor bottles were seized from a petrol tanker by the Kadamkuan Police here on Monday amid the COVID-19 lockdown.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:34 IST
Three persons were arrested as 190 cases of liquor bottles were seized from a petrol tanker by the Kadamkuan Police here on Monday amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The liquor cases were recovered from the tanker.
An investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)
