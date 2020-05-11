Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu COVID-19 count hits 8,002

A total of 798 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 8,002 in the state.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:35 IST
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 count hits 8,002
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 798 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 8,002 in the state.

According to the official data, out of the total number of cases, 5,895 are active cases, 2,051 people have been discharged and 53 have died due to the infection.

"798 more COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 8,002, including 5,895 active cases, 2,051 discharged and 53 deaths," the Health Department said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Cheerios maker, other big brands see sales spike in pandemic

General Mills Inc on Monday said it saw record demand for its pantry staples, becoming the latest packaged food maker to see business spike during the COVID-19 pandemic, as homebound shoppers stocked up on comfort foods during lockdowns. Th...

Grenade blast in Burundi capital injures 12

Twelve people were injured when a grenade exploded in Burundis capital Bujumbura, fuelling fears the countrys presidential election next week may be marred by violence. Police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye told state broadcaster RTNB the blast...

France pushing for tough EU response to any West Bank annexation -diplomats

France is urging its European Union partners to consider threatening Israel with a tough response if it goes ahead with a de facto annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, three EU diplomats said.Belgium, Ireland, and Luxembourg also ...

Canada to be lender of last resort for big companies like airlines and oil producers

Canada on Monday said it would be the lender of last resort for large employers that need help getting through the economic downturn caused by the novel coronavirus, including those in the hard-hit airline and energy sectors. The Large Empl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020