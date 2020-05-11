124 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in West Bengal

Five deaths and 124 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Bengal on Monday, as per information provided by the state Health Department. According to the Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stands at 2,063, including 1,374 active cases.

Till now, 499 patients have been discharged, while 118 deaths have been reported in the state. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is currently at 67,152, including 44,029 active cases of the virus.

So far, 20,916 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,206 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)