During 2nd repatriation sortie on May 15, INS Jalashwa to evacuate 700 people from Maldives

Indian Navy ship Jalashwa will be evacuating approx 700 Indian nationals from Male to Kochi on May 15, during her second repatriation sortie under the Government of India's Operation Samudra Setu. The Navy ship already repatriated 698 citizens to India on 10 May during her first sortie.

According to the Indian Navy, there are 19 pregnant women among the 698 Indian nationals. The officials had on Saturday said that the INS Jalashwa mission highlighted India's commitment to safeguarding its diaspora anywhere in the world.

Operation Samudra Setu is repatriation mission launched by the Indian Navy to bring Indian citizens home from foreign shores in wake of COVID-19. The mission is being conducted in close coordination with Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and various other agencies of the Government of India and state governments. (ANI)