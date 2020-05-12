WB Health Secretary Vivek Kumar transferred to Environment Department

West Bengal Principal Health Secretary Vivek Kumar has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary of the Environment Department.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has appointed Narayan Swaroop Nigam as the Health Secretary in Kumar's place. Nigam was earlier posted as Transport Secretary in the West Bengal government.

According to the West Bengal Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stands at 2,063, including 1,374 active cases. (ANI)