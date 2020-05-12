Operation Samudra Setu: INS Magar with 202 citizens to reach Kochi today

Indian Navy Ship Magar, carrying 202 Indian nationals under Operation Samudra Setu, is expected to reach Kochi in Kerala by today evening. The Navy ship departed from Male port on Sunday in the second part of repatriation mission by the India Navy.

Out of the total 202 personnel who are travelling onboard the ship, include 24 women, two expectant mothers and two children. One of the men, who hails from Tamil Nadu, has a fractured leg, the Navy said in a release. In line with the procedure followed on May 8, the evacuees were screened medically, their baggage disinfected and were allotted IDs as per various zones earmarked on board the ship.

Magar, the second naval ship of the Indian Navy's Op Samudra Setu arrived at Male Port earlier on Sunday. INS Magar, an LST(L) designed for landing operations, had made all necessary logistic, medical and administrative preparations at her base port Kochi to comfortably accommodate civilians before setting sail towards Maldives.

The first ship, INS Jalashwa reached Kochi on May 10 with 698 Indian citizens. (ANI)