Lebanon to start IMF talks in next two days - minister

Lebanon to start IMF talks in next two days - ministerReuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:04 IST
Lebanon will begin negotiations with the International Monetary Fund in the next two days, the finance minister said on Tuesday, after Beirut officially requested IMF assistance this month.
"There is contact with the IMF and in the coming two days we will start the negotiation sessions," Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told reporters after a cabinet session.
