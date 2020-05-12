Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC to inaugurate two more virtual courts for dealing with on-spot traffic challans

The Delhi Court is set to inaugurate two more virtual courts in the district courts complex for dealing with "on-spot traffic challans".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:33 IST
Delhi HC to inaugurate two more virtual courts for dealing with on-spot traffic challans
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Court is set to inaugurate two more virtual courts in the district courts complex for dealing with "on-spot traffic challans". The courts, which will be manned by the officers of the rank of Metropolitan Magistrate, will be e-inaugurated via webinar by Supreme Court Judge Justice D Y Chandrachud in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice, Justice DN Patel and other judges.

On July 26, 2019, the Delhi District Courts under the aegis of the eCommittee, Supreme Court of India and the I.T. Committee, High Court of Delhi had established the first Virtual Court in the country. "The Virtual Court dealt digitally with "on-spot traffic challans" generated by the Delhi Traffic Police via the E-Challan application developed by the NIC. The initiative has been successful in as much as the virtual court has disposed of as on 07-05-2020, 730789 challans resulting in the online collection of fine amounting to Rs. 89,41,67,812," the statement said.

As of today, the Delhi traffic police has in position 389 cameras across NCR of Delhi to digitally capture the traffic violations involving over-speeding and red light jumping. "The virtual court, established for dealing "on-spot traffic challans" has disposed of 7,30, 789 challans resulting in the online collection of fine amounting to Rs.89,41,67,812 as on May 7, an official statement said.

The digital challans captured via the cameras will be sent in a digital form to the court. All the challans for the given day will reflect in the dashboard of the Virtual Court Judge. The court as per section 208 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 will issue special summons to the violator via her/his mobile phone. Once a violator receives intimation on her/his mobile phone, she/he would have the option to either contest the summons or pay by visiting the web portal "https://vcourts.gov.in".

In case the violator decides not to contest and pleads guilty she/he will pay the requisite minimum fine through online mode on the day and the time of her/his choosing within the stipulated period. Upon payment of the fine, an acknowledgement will be generated showing the disposal of challan and the transaction number. The web portal of the Virtual Court shall also provide the facility of informing any change in the mobile number of the violator by validation through chassis and engine numbers.

If the violator chooses to contest, the web portal also provides the option for the same. The web portal also provides the functionality of searching the pending challans either by filling the requisite details, viz., name, mobile number or vehicle number. (ANI)

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Newborns among 16 dead in Kabul hospital attack; 24 killed in funeral bombing

Gunmen disguised as police attacked a hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing 16 people including two newborn babies from a maternity clinic run by the international humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders.In a se...

US government sees record monthly deficit of $737.9 billion

The federal government piled up a record deficit in April, traditionally a month of big budget surpluses. The sea of red ink is being created by a drop in revenue and a massive increase in spending to fund efforts to deal with the coronavir...

Speeding car hits bus, 19-year-old dies

A 19-year-old man, son of a hotelier, was killed and his friend injured when their speeding car rammed into a stationary bus at Marine Drive in South Mumbai on Tuesday evening, a police official said. The accident took place on S N Road nea...

Motor racing-Verstappen tips Sainz over Ricciardo for Vettel's seat

Red Bulls Max Verstappen reckons Spaniard Carlos Sainz is more likely to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next year than Daniel Ricciardo. Ferrari announced on Tuesday that four times world champion Vettel would be leaving them at the en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020