Plea in SC seeking directions for safe return of migrant workers in Mumbai to their homes

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to authorities to ensure that migrant workers stranded in Mumbai due to coronavirus are safely transported to their homes in an "humane" manner.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to authorities to ensure that migrant workers stranded in Mumbai due to coronavirus are safely transported to their homes in an "humane" manner. Sagheer Ahmed Khan, a Mumbai-based practising lawyer, has filed the writ petition before the Apex Court.

The petitioner sought a direction from the apex court to the Centre and other concerned authorities to ensure that the migrant workers in Mumbai, particularly those hailing from Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, are safely transported home in an humane manner. The petitioner sought a direction that the respondents, including the Central government, should appoint designated officers in each district, sub-divisional and tehsil level to facilitate the evacuation of migrant workers.

The petitioner also sought a direction that the respondents, the Centre and others, should widely publicise all such steps so that the information is disseminated to the lowest strata of the society, including the migrant workers. (ANI)

