NGT stops construction of hotel building in Shimla

The National Green Tribunal has stopped construction of a hotel building in Shimla after it was informed that it lacked environmental clearance. It was alleged that unauthorised and illegal construction of 11 storeyed hotel was being carried on the agricultural land at Up Mohal Khurari/Rirka in Shimla.

A bench headed by NGT Chaiperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed that action may also be taken for prosecution, assessment and recovery of environmental compensation, following due process of law from the project proponent. The order came after perusing a report filed by Director, Town and Country Planning, Commissioner of municipal corporation and state pollution control board.

Accordig to the report, during the site inspection it was observed that the construction work was being carried out on site without transfer of Environment Clearance and very limited plantation work has been done by the project proponent. The tribunal noted the report and said,"that the project proponent does not have Environmental Clearance (EC) apart from other violations. There is nothing to show compliance of requirement of Air and Water Acts." "In view of this position, the Director, Town and Country Planning, Commissioner of municipal corporation, Shimla, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and state pollution control board may ensure that the project does not proceed further in violation of law," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Himachal resident Dr. Pawan Kumar Banta alleging unauthorised and illegal construction of 11 storeyed hotel on the agricultural land at Up Mohal Khurari/Rirka in Shimla. The applicant annexed photographs to submit that massive illegal construction was taking place in violation of the NGT's direction.