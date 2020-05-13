Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT stops construction of hotel building in Shimla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:05 IST
NGT stops construction of hotel building in Shimla

The National Green Tribunal has stopped construction of a hotel building in Shimla after it was informed that it lacked environmental clearance. It was alleged that unauthorised and illegal construction of 11 storeyed hotel was being carried on the agricultural land at Up Mohal Khurari/Rirka in Shimla.

A bench headed by NGT Chaiperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed that action may also be taken for prosecution, assessment and recovery of environmental compensation, following due process of law from the project proponent. The order came after perusing a report filed by Director, Town and Country Planning, Commissioner of municipal corporation and state pollution control board.

Accordig to the report, during the site inspection it was observed that the construction work was being carried out on site without transfer of Environment Clearance and very limited plantation work has been done by the project proponent. The tribunal noted the report and said,"that the project proponent does not have Environmental Clearance (EC) apart from other violations. There is nothing to show compliance of requirement of Air and Water Acts." "In view of this position, the Director, Town and Country Planning, Commissioner of municipal corporation, Shimla, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and state pollution control board may ensure that the project does not proceed further in violation of law," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Himachal resident Dr. Pawan Kumar Banta alleging unauthorised and illegal construction of 11 storeyed hotel on the agricultural land at Up Mohal Khurari/Rirka in Shimla.   The applicant annexed photographs to submit that massive illegal construction was taking place in violation of the NGT's direction.PTI PKS RKS RKS RKS.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

'Outstanding' Indian-origin woman doctor dies in UK after long battle with COVID19

An outstanding Indian-origin woman doctor has died in the north-east of England after a long battle with the deadly coronavirus. Dr Poornima Nair, a 55-year-old Keralite from Delhi worked at the Station View Medical Centre in Bishop Aucklan...

CPCB revises idol immersion guidelines; bans plastic, plaster of Paris, thermocol to make idols

In a bid to ensure idol immersion in an eco-friendly manner in the country, the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has banned the use of plastic, thermocol and plaster of Paris in making idols of gods and goddesses. The CPCB has revised i...

Equity indices close 2 pc higher after announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus

Equity benchmark indices closed over two per cent higher on Wednesday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman readied to unveil details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package. A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ...

Equity indices close 2 pc higher after announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus

Equity benchmark indices closed over two per cent higher on Wednesday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman readied to unveil details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package. A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020