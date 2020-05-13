30,000 Indians to be brought back in Phase-2 of Vande Bharat Mission: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday informed that the Phase-2 of Vande Bharat Mission will be from May 16-22. "In 1st phase of Vande Bharat, we were to bring back 14,800 Indians on 64 flights. 8500 Indians have already returned till this morning. More flights are underway. In the 2nd phase, the numbers are being doubled. 30,000 more Indians will return from 31 countries on 149 flights," Puri tweeted.

He added: "Phase-2 of Vande Bharat Mission to begin from May 16-22 which, will also include flights from Armenia, Australia, Belarus, Canada, France, Georgia, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Ukraine." Earlier, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation informed that 8,503 Indians returned from abroad in 43 flights under Vande Bharat Mission since May 7.

"8503 Indians have been flown back to India in 43 inbound flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission in 6 days beginning from 7th May 2020," said the union aviation ministry in a press release. "Air India along with its subsidiary Air India Express are operating a total of 64 flights (42 by Air India & 24 by AI Express) to 12 countries viz. USA, UK Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Philippines, UAE, and Malaysia to repatriate 14,800 Indians back in the first phase," the ministry further said. (ANI)