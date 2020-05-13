BMC plans to give immunity boosters to those residing in containment, red zones in Mumbai
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to distribute immunity booster tablets to everyone residing in containment and red zones here.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:58 IST
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to distribute immunity booster tablets to everyone residing in containment and red zones here. "We have started to doing house-to-house screening, and are keeping people in quarrentine to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in containment and red zones. We have also started giving Arsenic Album 30 tablet to all living in these areas," Pednekar told reporters here.
She said that AYUSH Ministry has also advised Arsenicum Album 30 as immunity booster. "It will boost the immunity of the people who are incapable of combating the virus themselves. Currently this medicine is being disreibuted for free, but will soon be made availability at medical store soon as availability increases," Pednekar said.
"We have increased the number of our staff working in these zones to stop spread of infection. We will also be be sanitizing public toilets in slum area. Postive cases may be increasing in Mumbai but rate has reduce. Doubling rate is also increasing which a good news," she added. Pednekar said that the BMC is taking all precautions and added that people should follow precaution protocol to stop the spread of COVID-19.
According to officials, there were a total number of 14,947 coronavirus positive cases cases have been reported in Mumbai Municipal Corporation area as on Wednesday morning. (ANI)
