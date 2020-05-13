PM known for taking big decisions, sees opportunity in COVID-19 like crises: Anurag Thakur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for taking "big decisions" and he sees opportunity even during difficult situations like the COVID-19 crisis, said Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for taking "big decisions" and he sees opportunity even during difficult situations like the COVID-19 crisis, said Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Wednesday. He said that the Prime Minister's resolve of making India "self-reliant" has filled new energy in people.
Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said, "COVID-19 posed many challenges to the country and the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees opportunity even in these difficult situations. His resolve of making India self-reliant has filled new energy in the people. India took good steps to combat COVID-19. Earlier, the Modi government gave a package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore for poor." "Modi Ji is known for taking big decisions whether it is making Kutch stands on its feet again after an earthquake or whether it is manufacturing PPE and masks in India. This thinking is going to make India self-reliant," he said.
The minister called the special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore announced by the Prime Minister to tackle COVID-19 situation "historic". "In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister announced a historical package of Rs 20 lakh crore. He has directed us to give information on this. Bold reforms were carried out in last six years and this will be continued until India become self-reliant," he said. (ANI)
