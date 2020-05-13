Left Menu
HC moved for reopening wholesale food grain shops in Koyambedu market

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:38 IST
The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to authorities concerned on a petition seeking to reopen wholesale foodgrain shops located in the Koyambedu market complex here, which was shut after it emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot. Justice M Duraisamy issued the notice to Chief Administrative Officer of the market management panel, Koyambedu wholesale market complex on the plea by Founder President of Koyambedu Food Grains Traders' Association, S Chandresan.

When the matter came up for hearing through video conference, the judge directed the Member Secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, the Special Nodal Officer of Disaster Management and Mitigation, Commissioner of Police, Chennai to file their counter and posted the matter for further hearing to May 26. Alleging that COVID-19 cases were detected among the workers and traders at the vegetable market within the sprawling complex, the petitioner claimed that officials had closed the shops in the whole sale food grain market also.

Recently, Koyambedu emerged as coronavirus superspreader, with number of people from far away districts contracting the virus after visiting the bustling market. Koyambedu wholesale market, the largest in Asia, attracts people from across Tamil Nadu who come here to sell their products or seeking work.

The petitioner submitted that there were 200 members in their association engaged in whole sale trade of rice, food grains and provisional items to retailers in Chennai. While an alternative site was provided to set up the vegetable market in Thirumazhisai near here, no arrangement has been made for the food grain market, which is essential for public, the petitioner pointed out.

Observing that the food grains market was functioning separately and was accessed only by the retail vendors, he said it can be operated through proper regulation and monitoring by the market committee by adhering to safety measures. Already representations were made to the authorities but to no avail.

Hence, the petitioner moved the court and prayed for a direction to the authorities to grant permisison to open their shops..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Latest News

Clear picture of GST mop up in April to come by June-end: Fin Secy

Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Wednesday said the clear picture regarding GST collections for April would emerge only by June 30 -- the deadline by which businesses with up to Rs 5 crore turnover can file returns without any late ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open lower as markets digest Powell comments

The SP 500 and Dow Jones fell shortly after the open on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus and dispelled speculation over negative interest rates.The Dow Jones Industri...

Economic package will help businesses, especially MSMEs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the announcements made by the government on Wednesday to boost the economy will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs. The steps announced will boost liquidity, empower th...

Govt announces Rs 3 lakh cr collateral-free loans for small business; liquidity for NBFCs

The government on Wednesday announced about Rs 6 lakh crore package comprising Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral-free loans for small businesses and a Rs 30,000 crore lifeline to non-bank and housing finance companies as part of measures to hel...
